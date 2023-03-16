Anushka Sharma Channels Her 'Happy Mood' As She Relishes Chocolate Croissant In New Instagram Pics

Anushka Sharma is a big-time foodie. From enjoying her cheat meals to munching on healthy food, we can see it all on her social media timeline. But, if there’s one thing that she is absolutely fond of, it's indulging in something sweet. Anushka has a soft spot for one particular Parisian classic. Can you take a guess? If you thought of croissants, then you are absolutely right. Anushka Sharma is on a “croissant high”. Anushka recently uploaded a photo of her sweet treat, which also had generous amounts of melted chocolate.

Dressed in a HUEMN black T-shirt, with red and white patterns, a matching black cap and a sleek gold chain, Anushka Sharma posed happily for the camera. Posting the pics, she wrote, “Croissant high.” The photo was immediately bombarded with praise from fans. One user wrote, “Yes gluten and butter!”, while another commented, “Love the food as much as our queen does!” Others were all praise for Anushka's enthusiasm for food. “Anushka the foodie!” a comment read. Many called the Dil Dhadakne Do star a “cutie".

Previously, Anushka Sharma was in Bangkok for a work trip. Being a total food enthusiast, the actress made sure to try out the local cuisine and shared a few photos on her Instagram stories. The actress shared a photo of a bakery and added the text, “Yum” to it.

Last year, when Anushka Sharma was in Paris, she made sure to eat croissants to her heart's content. One look at this photo, and you can see how happy the Pari actress was as she posed and munched on this French pastry. She captioned the post, “When in Paris, eat many croissants.”

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma will feature in Prosit Roy’s directorial, Chakda ‘Xpress. The sports biographical film is centred around the life of former India star Jhulan Goswami. The star cast ensemble includes Renuka Shahane, Manoj Anand and Atul Sharma. The film will premiere on Netflix.

