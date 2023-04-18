Anushka Sharma Gets ANGRY, Hits Ranbir Kapoor In Viral Video, Shouts At Him For This Reason

Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor are great friends and proof of it was seen during the promotions of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actors, who starred as the lead in the Karan Johar directorial, were often seen indulging in a playful banter during the promotions of the film. While fans often revisit their interviews and banter, a video of Anushka seemingly getting angry during one of the promotional activities has resurfaced and is now going viral.

In the video, Anushka and Ranbir are seen seated in a radio recording room, talking about the film. Between their chat, a naughty Ranbir decided to give Anushka a pen tattoo which did not go down well with Anushka. The actress playfully hit him before she began shouting at him. “Ranbir, I swear to God," Anushka warned him before shouting at him, “Why did you do this?" Anushka then takes revenge by doodling on his neck.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released in 2016. Directed by Karan Johar, the film brought together Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. Earlier this year, Ranbir had confessed that Anushka is his favourite co-star.

Although Anushka and Ranbir have not reunited since they are busy with their respective projects. Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress. Marking her first film since she embraced motherhood and her first release since Zero (2018), Anushka tells the tale of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been busy with the shoot of Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

