Anushka Sharma HALTS Interview To Attend a Phone Call In Viral Video, Says 'Hi Aunty...' | Watch

Anushka Sharma often gives memorable interviews to the press. Be it her teasing Ranbir Kapoor during the promotional interviews of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil or appearing on shows such as The Kapil Sharma Show and Koffee With Karan, Anushka’s bytes from these appearances often go viral. In a recent video that is going viral, Anushka was seen halting a group interaction to pick a call from a reporter’s mother.

The clip, recorded when she was giving a group interview during the promotions of Phillauri in 2017, featured the actress talking to the media about the film when one of the reporters’ phone began ringing. Anushka noticed that a phone was ringing and immediately picked up the phone to answer it.

“Mumma ka phone aa raha hai. Hi aunty, aunty wo interview mein hai abhi toh wo aapko baad mein phone karegi, main Anushka bol rahi hoon," the actress said. “Mera le rahi hai, aunty, Anushka ka, Anushka Sharma," she added, leaving everyone in splits.

Earlier in the day, Anushka Sharma made the headlines after she was spotted at the Mumbai Airport with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple posed for a few photos before they headed to board their flight. While the couple did not reveal their destination, speculations are doing the rounds that Anushka and Virat are either headed to Cannes, where Anushka was to walk the red carpet, or London, where Virat and Team India will be particpating in the World Test Championship final against Australia. The match kicks off on June 7.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress. Anushka will be essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the movie. The biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. This would mark the actor’s first ever project when Anushka Sharma is going to portray the character of a cricketer. The film is slated to release directly on Netflix.