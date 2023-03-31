Anushka Sharma Holds Virat Kohli Close in the Couple's Most Glamorous Photoshoot; He Reacts

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the ever sensational power couple in the industry have a knack for deriving happiness from little things. The duo also completed five years of blissful marriage last year and are even proud parents to daughter Vamika. As the affable couple had graced an event in Mumbai on Thursday night, the two looked glamorous and madly in love with each other.

In a clip shared by the popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli graced the Dior event organised in Gateway Of India Mumbai. While Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous in an eye-catching yellow dress, Viral Kohli’s suit game was on point as he looked dapper in a light brown suit and trousers which he had paired with pink T+Shirt and light pink shoes. Anushka Sharma also carried a matching yellow purse to complete her look. The two struck various poses for the paparazzi before heading inside.

Later, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and posted some amazing pictures from a photoshoot with her hubby. While one of the pictures showed Anushka hugging Virat Kohli from behind, in another snap, the two lovebirds stood close to each other with intense expressions on their faces. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress wrote in the caption, “you (with a raw mango emoji)". She also tagged Virat Kohli in her post.

Fans were impressed to see their camradarie and grace. One of them wrote, “Ayee kya mast Jodi hai re!!(with heart emojis)". Another one commented, “This is the perfect example of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi(with stars emojis)". Someone else said,"I just can’t take my eyes off of you guys!!’ a fan stated, “Why so perfect!". Virat Kohli reacted to the pictures by dropping a heart emoji.

On the work front, Virat Kohli will be gearing up for the IPL 2023. Anushka Sharma on the other hand is all set to make a comeback with her film Chakda ‘Xpress. Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. It is directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. Chakda ‘Xpress marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she and husband Virat Kohli welcomed into their lives in 2021.

