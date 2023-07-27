Karan Puts Katrina, Anushka In Awkward Spot As He Asks About Deepika in Viral Video, Watch

Karan Johar left Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif awkward when he asked them about Deepika Padukone in a video going viral. The video surfaced from the archives of Koffee With Karan and landed on Reddit. In the video, the filmmaker, who is making a directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was seen giving the Jab Tak Hai Jaan stars statements and asked them to kiss Arjun if they agree to it. One of the questions was about Deepika.

Karan read out the statement, “Consider Deepika Padukone a good friend." Anushka and Katrina turned awkwardly quiet. Arjun quickky broke the awkward silence by saying, “You really think I was going to get kissed for this question?" The statement cracked everyone up. Laughing along with the actors, the Koffee With Karan host said, “I just loved Katrina’s expression." In the episode, Katrina defended her reaction and said that she was ‘processing’ the information. “You’re giving us no time to process," Anushka said, supporting Katrina.

The video surfaced just a few months after Deepika Padukone’s comments about being ‘friendly’ with Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar’s reaction to it had gone viral. In the video, Deepika told Karan that it is a ‘perception that actors can’t get along.’ “Really who else have you got along with?" Karan asked her and she said that she’s ‘friendly’ with Anushka.

Karan appeared to be taken aback. “You are friendly with Anushka, sorry I really choked on that. Sorry you are friendly with who?” he asked. “Okay in my head I am… I know…” Deepika tried to say but Karan intrupted and said, “If you think you are Anushka Sharma’s friend, you are definitely living in a bubble.”