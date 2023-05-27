Anushka Sharma Kisses Virat Kohli As He Aces Ranveer's Band Baaja Baaraat Dialogue In Viral Video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of Bollywood’s power couples, recently stole hearts with their heartwarming display of love and camaraderie. In a viral video, Anushka was seen planting a sweet kiss on Virat’s hand as he effortlessly aced Ranveer Singh’s iconic dialogue from “Band Baaja Baaraat." The adorable moment sent fans into a frenzy, spreading joy and admiration across social media platforms.

The video, capturing an intimate moment between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, quickly became a sensation. As the couple enjoyed a light-hearted conversation, Virat flawlessly delivered the famous dialogue from the hit film, leaving Anushka visibly impressed and unable to resist showing her affection. In the video, the Zero actress is seen delivering her dialogue, “Pyaar Vyapaar ki jodi kabhi nahi baithta, nahi baba. Main toh single hi best.” Viral then said, “Business kar le mere sath. Bread Pakore ki kasam kabhi dhoka nai dunga.” This left everyone laughing. Anushka leaned in and planted a gentle kiss on Virat’s hand, expressing her pride and love for her husband.

Watch the video here

The video garnered thousands of views and comments within hours. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded social media with adoring messages, praising the couple for their genuine love and support for each other. One of the fans wrote, “So cute!!!! And he’s got this acting type inflection in his voice and some facial expressions to match, not half bad!”

Another wrote, “This was so cute! Virat did amazing with the dialogue, and I love that she was pleasantly surprised.”

To note, the actress made her Cannes debut this year. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn couture gown. She opted for a sleek hair bun hairdo and kept her makeup minimalistic. Her looks stunned fans.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress’. The sports biopic is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The film marks the actor’s comeback after her last release ‘Zero’ in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.