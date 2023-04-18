Anushka Sharma Left Numb After Virat Kohli's Shocking Wicket in RCB vs CSK IPL Match; Watch

Anushka Sharma was at a loss for words after her cricketer husband and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 6 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.

Kohli, who scored three fifties in four matches this season, was out on 6 runs off 4 balls as RCB lost to MS Dhoni’s side by eight runs last night. Anushka, who was in the stands, was left completely number after Virat’s bizarre dismissal.

Anushka Sharma after today's match. pic.twitter.com/qT3wycYroI— Dipika Jaikishan (@dipikajaikishan) April 17, 2023

Prior to IPL 16, the couple embarked on a spiritual journey, visiting various holy sites. They were seen at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, followed by visits to Baba Neem Karoli ashram in Vrindavan and Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaja’s samadhi in Rishikesh.

Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is making a comeback to the big screen after a five-year hiatus with the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is a biopic based on the life of the former India women’s cricket player, Jhulan Goswami.

Fans of both Anushka and cricket are eagerly anticipating the film’s release. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda ‘Xpress is set to premiere on Netflix.

