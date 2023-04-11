Anushka Sharma Looks Disappointed After Virat Kohli's RCB Lost IPL Match Against LSG, Video Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma appeared disappointed after Virat Kohli’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the match against Lucknow Super Giants. The team, led by KL Rahul, beat Kohli’s team by one wicket on Monday night. Anushka was seen in the stands cheering for her husband’s team at the match.

RCB was initially leading the scoreboard and faring well but lost the game. Anushka, who was at the edge of her seat during the last minutes of the match, was left rather shellshocked when Dinesh Karthik missed the catch letting Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi hurry through for the single.

Wearing a white shirt, Anushka Sharma looked very happy as Virat Kohli pulled off a half-century against LSG. The team scored 212 runs. She couldn’t believe Royal Challengers Bangalore’s loss, despite setting a target above 200 runs. She was in disbelief as the last over turned out to change the entire momentum of the match. Her response post-Lucknow Super Giant’s win is going viral now.

The match took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. LSG won by 1 wicket, with one ball. For now, the cricket match is being called as one of the most dramatic ones in the history of IPL.

Have a look at the video :

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in BTown. Time and again, the couple have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. They have come a long way in their professional and personal lives, and are also wonderful parents to their 2-year-old daughter Vamika. The couple tied the sacred knot back in December 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.

