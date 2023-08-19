Anushka Sharma Radiates In Comfy Ethnic Wear As She Heads Out Of The City, Fans Call Her ‘Pretty’; Watch

Anushka Sharma on Saturday was spotted at the airport in comfy ethnic wear. The actress, who manages to be in the headlines, was seen exuding a radiant charm that left her fans in awe. The video went viral in no time. Fans were seen complimenting her for her natural beauty as she did not apply any makeup. Anushka seemed to effortlessly combine fashion and ease.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Anushka is seen coming out of the car wearing a white and red colour printed Anarkali. She has left her hair open and was carrying a white colour handbag. She even wished to paparazzi. The actress was looking undoubtedly very pretty. Her daughter was not spotted with her. Fans couldn’t help but shower her with praise, labeling her as ‘pretty’. One of the fans wrote, “Looking so pretty Anushka.” Another wrote, “Nice Look.”

Watch the video here:

On Friday, Virat Kohli took to Instagram and shared a happy photo with Anushka Sharma. In the picture, the couple can be seen standing outside a cafe in casual clothes. Virat wore a black t-shirt and white shorts with a floral print and paired his outfit with white slippers and an army green colored cap. Anushka was dressed in a denim blue long shirt with white sandals and sunglasses. They posed together in front of the menu board of the cafe. Sharing the photo, Virat wrote, “Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate (pinched finger emoji).”

To note, Anushka has been missing from the silver screen for a very long time. The actress is currently focussing on her daughter Vamika. She is often seen accompanying her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The actress was last seen Zero co starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be next seen in a sports drama which is a biopic on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.