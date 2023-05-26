Anushka Sharma Reveals Karan Johar Did Not Want Her To 'Enter The Race' In Viral Video; Watch

Just a few weeks back, an old video of Karan Johar surfaced online in which the filmmaker was seen confessing that he had almost ‘ruined’ Anushka Sharma’s career as he asked Aditya Chopra to not sign her for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Now, another throwback video of the actress has surfaced on the internet in which Anushka can be seen reacting to KJo’s comments.

“Karan Johar ne Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi ke time pe kaha tha, ‘kaise actor banegi yeh? Nahi nahi, bahut jaldi race se bahar jo jaaegi’," reporter tells Anushka in the video to which she replies, “Voh toh mujhe race mein ghusne hi nahi de rahe the. Chahte the main race mein hi na ghusu."

The viral clip looks from one of the promotional interviews for Anushka’s 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil since Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen accompanying her. Watch the viral video here:

However, during an event in 2016, Karan Johar confessed that he was not happy with Aditya Chopra decided to cast Anushka Sharma and that he wanted to ‘murder’ her career. “I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi,” he had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.