Anushka Sharma Reveals Why She Fell In Love With Virat Kohli, Says 'Before We Started Dating...'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma met for the first time on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013. The two hit it off instantly and began secretly dating. After a couple of years of dating, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017.

Anushka Sharma recently revealed what impressed her about Virat before she began dating him. The couple recently attended Indian Sports Honours 2023 where they were asked several questions about each other. During a segment on the red carpet, Anushka opened up on one quality that she liked about Virat.

When asked about who is most likely to “forget important dates," Virat responded, “My memory is a little better. She gives me important dates to remember. So, I have got better remembering them. She tells me beforehand, to be fair."

To this, Anushka added, “Some of the things that I was very impressed by, before we started dating was his memory. I was like, ‘Iski memory bahut achi hai. This will really help me (laughs).'"

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021. They are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, it is based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She was last seen in a special cameo role in Qala. Virat, on the other hand, is busy with the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL).

