Anushka Sharma Says 'Vamika Needs...' As She Opens Up On Doing Fewer Films; Read On

Anushka Sharma, one of Bollywood’s leading actresses, recently opened up about her decision to focus on doing fewer films and prioritize her daughter Vamika. In a conversation, the talented star expressed that her daughter, Vamika, needs her presence and attention, leading her to choose quality time with her child over a busy work schedule.

Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her daughter Vamika with her husband Virat Kohli in 2021, emphasized the significance of being a hands-on mother. In the interview, the actress candidly spoke about her decision to do one film in a year, recognizing the importance of dedicating herself to her child’s needs. ETimes quoted the NH10 actress saying that between her husband and her, they have realised that Vamika needs her mother more. “While Virat is a great father and extremely involved, I need to be around my daughter more,” she said.

The actress further said that she loves acting, but the need of the hour is to slow down. She said that she is sticking to doing just one movie a year, which will give her enough time to spend time at home and be with her daughter. She also added that even Virat does the same.” She also added that she is happy and content with the life she is living now.

Known for her powerful performances and versatile roles, Anushka Sharma has always been highly regarded in the film industry. While she acknowledges her love for acting and storytelling, she firmly believes in striking a balance between her professional and personal life.

Well, the couple is very strict when it comes to Vamika’s privacy. They have not shared her pictures till now on social media and also request shutterbugs to do the same.

The actress has recently made her Cannes debut this year. She was looking gorgeous in an off-shoulder ivory Richard Quinn couture gown. On a work note, She is gearing up for her next ‘Chakda Xpress’. The sports biopic is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix.