Anushka Sharma SLAPS Ranbir Kapoor Non-Stop In Viral Video; Angry Actor Tells Her ‘There’s A Limit…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma featured together in the 2016 movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Years after, a behind-the-scenes video from the film sets has surfaced online in which Anushka can be seen slapping Ranbir for a scene. However, looks like, the actress had to give several re-takes of the scene for which she slapped Ranbir repeatedly.

In the video, an angry Ranbir can be seen complaining Anushka for slapping him tightly. “There is a limit to everything," he says. The two then get into a small argument when Ranbir tells Anushka that “It is not a joke". Anushka also replies saying, “Did I do it on purpose?" and then asks, “Are you really upset?" Ranbir then adds, “Yes, of course. You are hitting hard." Watch the viral video here:

Released in October 2018, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan and Lisa Haydon in key roles. Directed by Karan Johar, the film revolved around Alizeh (played by Anushka Sharma), who was recovering from a breakup and Ayan (essayed by Ranbir Kapoor), a musician. The two meet in New York and develop an incredible bond. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil emerged as one of the bigest hits of 2016. Following the relase of the film, Karan Johar took a break from direction. However, he is now preparing for his comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. He will be soon seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. Besides this, he also has Brahmastra part two and part three in his pipeline. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.