With rich content-driven and commercial movies, Anushka Sharma has created a niche for herself among other Bollywood actors. Apart from being a stellar performer, she is also a loving mother to her daughter Vamika. Looking at her motherhood journey, the actress recently shared that she has become ‘self-assured and a more confident person’ after becoming a mom.

In an interview with Grazia, Anushka was asked how have things changed after Vamika’s birth, to which she shared, “It has internally made me a far more self-assured individual – I feel I’m way more confident as a person. It’s a very real thing, caring for another human – and putting the child first in everything. I want to mention this – that it’s so important to have this connect with your child. I’m so hands on and I do everything for her, and I enjoy doing it, so the bond is very special. I feel that she’s turning into a secure individual, and I’m happy about that.”

Anushka is gearing up for the release of her next Chakda Xpress. Speaking about the comeback project, she said, “The entire last year went into filming Chakda. I’d finish shooting and would have only that much time to spend time with my daughter, feed her dinner, and follow her night-time routine, and go to bed early soon after her." Anushka welcomed Vamika back in January 2021 with hubby Virat Kohli.

The actress opined that she will only do movies that are worth her time and effort. “I don’t think I found time to do anything else. I’m okay to do more movies but only if it’s worth taking my time out and if it makes sense. I don’t want to do movies just to stay in the game – I’m very clear about that. It would have to be a film like Chakda,” she said.

Chakda Xpress is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.

