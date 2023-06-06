Anushka Sharma Teases Katrina Kaif, Says She's Scary in Viral Video, Arjun Kapoor Agrees

Back in 2016, Karan Johar hosted Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor for one of the episodes of his much-loved talk show, Koffee With Karan. During the show, the trio indulged in a fun banter among each other, while Karan questioned them. Amid all the fun conversation, Anushka Sharma went on to say Katrina is ‘scary’.

While the stars were catching up, Anushka Sharma went on to say to Katrina Kaif ‘One second you know how many girls have said they wanna have a discussion with you about, Arjun then finishes her statement by saying ‘About life on the show’. Katrina then in a rather intimidating voice says, ‘you better come to me and say it to my face’. Arjun then giggled adding, ‘She is like giving you that vibe’. Anushka then said ‘a lot of girls find you attractive.’ “But then they gotta find that courage and come to me and say,’ added Katrina.

Watch the video:

Anushka then added, “But then you are very scary. Arjun also agreed with her and added, ‘Very scary’. All three, and Karan then burst into laughter. Katrina and Anushka Sharma share a great bond. They have worked in two films together - Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for major exciting projects, including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Farhan Akhtar announced the film with an interesting poster that hints at the girls’ trip.

Anushka on the other hand will be making a comeback with films after a hiatus of almost 5 years with Netflix-exclusive sports biopic movie “Chakda Xpress," which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, which also starred Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Konkona Sensharma. The actor will next be seen in The Lady Killer and Meri Patni Ka Remake, which are slated for release this year.