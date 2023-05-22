Anushka Sharma Tries To Cheer Heartbroken Virat Kohli Up At Airport Post RCB's Exit From IPL, Watch

Anushka Sharma was spotted returning to Mumbai with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli following his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore aka RCB’s exit from IPL 2023. RCB faced Gujurat Titans on Sunday night, giving them a target of 198 runs. The team, led by Hardik Panday, chased the target with six wickets and five balls left, showing RCB the exit door this season.

Fans were heartbroken to see RCB not qualifying and Virat was also visibly disappointed with the team’s exit. Hours after RCB lost, Virat and Anushka were spotted back in the bay and heading home. Virat was visibly heartbroken while Anushka walked close to him. While the couple did not pose for the cameras, Anushka was seen at a point cracking a joke and trying to make Virat smile. Watch the video below:

Anushka was present at the stadium for the match on Sunday night. The actress was seen cheering Virat and even blowing kisses at him as he scored an impressive 101 (not out) of just 61 balls. Anushka has been his biggest cheerleader throughout the season this year, hardly missing a match.

In between these matches, the actress was seen making time to dub for her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. In Chakda Xpress, Anushka will be essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India. This would mark the actor’s first ever project when Anushka Sharma is going to portray the character of an ace cricketer. The film is slated to release directly on Netflix.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok, Qala and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.