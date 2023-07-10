Anushka Sharma Turns Model For Virat Kohli as They Enjoy a Date in London With Vamika; Watch

Anushka Sharma stepped out for a fun Sunday date with husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. The actress is in London with the ace Indian cricketer, enjoying a much needed holiday. During the break, decided to make a goofy video and shared it on Instagram. In the video, Anushka was seen drinking a cup of coffee.

The video begins with the actress in a tube with Virat and Vamika, taking a sip of her coffee. The couple step out of the train and walk through the streets of the city while Anushka continued to enjoy her drink. In a few snapshots, one could easily spot Virat. The cricketer was seen taking photos of Anushka while she posed with the coffee. Eventually, she finishes her coffee and the video ends with her trashing the cup.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote: “Major missing - London city & coffee walks PS- that coffee lasted me a while ." In the video, Anushka was seen wearing a denim jacket a white tee under it and styled it with a pair of ripped jeans. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and a tote bag. Meanwhile, Virat was seen wearing an almost all-black look.

Fans were glad to see Anushka sharing a post after a long break. “Queen posted♥️," a fan wrote. “Finally after so longggg ," added another. “Aisa ladki Bano ,world best batsman ko photographer banao," joked a social media user. “Virushka wala part ♥️," a fourth user wrote.

Last week, Virat revealed that the couple is in London and had stepped out for a lunch date. The cricketer took to Instagram and shared glimpses of their date afternoon with fans, leaving everyone in a puddle of joy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.