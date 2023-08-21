Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Are All Smiles in NEW Photo From Their Lunch Date in Barbados

We’ve been treated to yet another photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. One of India’s most favourite couples, Anushka and Virat appeared to have stepped out on a date recently. While Virat had shared a photo from their outing last week on his Instagram account, a new photo from the same date has surfaced online. The photo was shared by the cafe Virushka visited.

In the photo, shared on Instagram, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen seated at a table. It appeared that they were done with their meal and posed with the cafe owner. Anushka was seen looking comfortable in a blue shirt dress while Virat looked stylish in a pair of white floral shorts and a black tee. The photo received love from fans.

Last week, Virat took to his Instagram account and shared a photo with Anushka. The duo posed against the menu mounted on the wall and were all smiles for the camera. Sharing the photo, Virat wrote, “Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate."

On Saturday, Anushka was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to board a flight. The actress was seen exuding a radiant charm that left her fans in awe. The video went viral in no time. However, it wasn’t clear where she was headed to.

On the work front, Anushka has been missing from the silver screen for a very long time. The actress is currently focussing on her daughter Vamika. She is often seen accompanying her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli. The actress was last seen Zero co starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will be next seen in a sports drama which is a biopic on the life of former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.