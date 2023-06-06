Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Have a Ball at FA Cup Final, Shubman Gill is an Adorable Third Wheel

On Sunday, one of BTown’s most loved couples Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli witnessed the spectacular Manchester City Football Club for the FA CUP Finale 2023 live. The couple recently jetted off to London to be a part of the same at Wembley Stadium. Joining them was cricketer Shubhman Gill.

Sharing a video from the stadium, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations @mancity & @pepteam on sealing City’s seventh FA Cup! 👊🏆 Such an effortless display of game and grit by all the players.”

Manchester City and Manchester United played against each other. In the video, Virat and Anushka were seen walking hand in hand at the stadium, sharing laughs and giggles while they cheered for their favourite team. The video ends with the text “And just like the sky…blue reigned the field" appearing.

Earlier talking about the mega clash, Anushka said she enjoyed the clash as he also witnessed an El Classico - Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the past. “Yeah, it’s been crazy. It’s been amazing. The kind of passion that you can receive in a football game is just really unparalleled. So yeah, enjoying ourselves. To watch Man City. Yes, I have been to one of the games before and like Virat as I have bragging rights. So I went to an El Classico," Anushka said in a video posted by Manchester City.

While Kohli said that he only witnessed a pre-season game live from the stadium. However, he revealed that he entered the stadium five minutes late and missed Manchester City’s first goal which they scored in the 12th second only. “We got five minutes late and Manchester City were 1-0 up so missed watching Man City score the goal. I went to a football stadium once before, but there is a pre-season game, this is something totally unbelievable, and incredible life," Kohli said.

In the meantime, Kohli is preparing for Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final. Australia and India’s championship game is scheduled to take place between June 7 and June 11, with June 12 set aside as a backup date. Virat Kohli has 8416 runs in 183 innings of Test cricket.

Speaking of Anushka’s workfront, she will next be featured in the Netflix-exclusive sports biopic movie “Chakda Xpress," which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie’s precise release date is still pending.