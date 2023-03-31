Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Talk About Daughter Vamika At Dior Fall Show, 'Ours Is 26 Months Old'

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma graced the Dior Fashion Show for Fall 2023 in Mumbai on Thursday. It was held against the stunning setting of the Gateway of India. Pictures and videos of the celebrity couple from the star-stunned event have been doing the rounds ever since. In one of the clips from their interaction with the media, Anushka is seen revealing their daughter Vamika’s age. In the clip, the actress is heard saying, “Ours is 26 months old." Virat is seen standing beside his wife and looks cute while smiling as she talks. The caption of the video also read, “Them talking about Vamika."

After watching the video, fans flocked on to the comment section to praise the couple. One of the users wrote,"Virat’s smile." Another user commented, “Oh my, God. These two are so cute." One more user wrote, “Wow."

Watch the video here:

Anushka Sharma also shared some unseen photos from the event on her Instagram account. She can be seen striking romantic poses with Virat in them. Her caption read: “(Olive emoji) you!" Virat is seen sporting an olive green suit and a white T-shirt, while Anushka looks stunning in bright yellow attire and a matching handbag.

In a separate post, Anushka Sharma shared a new set of pictures from the fashion show.

Previously, the couple made headlines as they attended the Indian Sports Honour awards in Mumbai. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also posted several photos on her social media account. The pictures display the couple in striking and remarkable poses. Anushka Sharma wore a stunning violet gown with an off-shoulder design and a side slit, which made her look stunning. She completed her look with black stilettos. On the other hand, Virat looked handsome in a blazer, navy blue shirt, and formal trousers.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. In terms of her professional life, Anushka made a special appearance in the hit song Ghode Pe Sawar from the film Qala. She is set to appear in Prosit Roy’s upcoming film Chakda’ Xpress, in which she will play the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

