Anushka Sharma Wins Hearts With Her Sporty Avatar As She Gets Papped; Watch

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved celebrities. She was on Saturday spotted outside a dubbing studio. The diva, who has always been known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked stunning in her sporty avatar.

Anushka opted for a comfortable yet chic outfit for her outing, wearing a blue colour loose shirt which she paired with denim and black footwear. She completed her look with a black cap, exuding a cool and effortless vibe. The video was shared by Viral Bhayani and has been circulating on social media. Anushka can be seen coming out of the car as she gets clicked by the paparazzi. The actress appeared to be in a cheerful mood, waving and smiling at them.

Anushka is known for her versatile acting skills and her ability to carry off any look with grace and style. Whether it’s glamorous red carpet appearances or casual outings, the actress never fails to impress with her fashion choices.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting Anushka’s next on-screen appearance. The actress, who is married to Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, has been taking a break from acting since the birth of her daughter Vamika.

This year the actress will be making her debut in Cannes. Anushka Sharma said, “I am looking forward to represent L’Oreal Paris at the Cannes red carpet. I firmly believe that women must embrace their individuality with sheer confidence, and I feel truly aligned with the brand’s key principles. This year’s theme, ‘Walk Your Worth’, couldn’t be more appropriate as it highlights the value of recognising and commemorating oneself. I’m happy to be a part of this progressive change towards inclusivity and to support millions of women all over the world to value and appreciate themselves. Together, let’s celebrate self-worth in all its glory!"

On the work front, she will be next seen in a sports drama titled Chakda Xpress.