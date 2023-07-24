Anushka Sharma's Brother Signs Rs 400 Crore Deal With Netflix, Prime Video

Anushka Sharma is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses and her brother Karnesh Sharma is also making big waves in the film industry as a producer, delivering hits over the last decade. Karnesh is the elder brother of the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, with whom he founded the multi-crore production house Clean Slate Filmz.

Now, as per reports, there has been a new business development for the production house. Clean Slate Filmz has signed a deal of around Rs 400 crore with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Under the deal, it has been reported that Virat Kohli’s brother-in-law will be releasing eight films on the OTT platforms.

The first film under this business deal was Qala, which turned out to be a major hit and gained critical acclamation for its music. It is speculated that the names of the new OTT releases by the production house will be announced soon.

Anushka entered into producing films in 2013 with Karnesha and a decade later, Clean Slate Filmz reportedly has a revenue of Rs 100 crore. The first film they produced was the critically acclaimed 2015 film NH10 featuring Anushka as the lead. It collected around Rs 30 crore and despite the low collections, it is considered one of the best action thrillers in the last few years. NH10 was followed by Phillauri in 2017 and Pari in 2018 under Clean Slate Filmz.

The production house ventured into a digital platform with Bulbul which is currently streaming on Netflix. The most recent film that was produced by Karnesh was the Netflix film, Qala which has been critically acclaimed and also marks Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut. The upcoming film, Chakda Xpress featuring Anushka Sharma is also bankrolled by Clean Slate Filmz. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

It is also worth noting that Anushka Sharma stepped away from the production house in 2022. She mentioned that story of the Clean Slate Filmz continue while she departed from it to manage her newborn and acting career. Even Karnesh in an interview with the Indian Express opened up about her leaving the production house and said that it was started by his sister and nobody can take that away from her. Karnesh also mentioned that he thinks that it’s a phase in her life and there could be a phase in future where she comes back as it is hers (Anushka Sharma) as much as it is his.