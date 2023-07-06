Anushka Shetty-starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's 3rd Song To Be Released On This Day

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year. The two singles from the film’s album earlier released by the team have received love from the audience. Now, the third track, titled Lady Luck, is set to release on Friday. The production house of the film, UV Creations shared the news on social media with a new poster of the song. In the poster, Navin Polishetty can be seen in the background dancing while Anushka Shetty looks gorgeous as she walks away from him.

“Embrace the magic of luck in every note! Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’s third single Lady Luck will be out on July 7th!" UV Creations tweeted.

Naveen Polishetty also shared an update about the third song from the album which is also his favourite song. “You guys fell in love with Chitti song. Now Radhan has come up with another magical love number. New song and my favourite from the album Lady Luck from Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty out on 7th July. Get ready to sing it to your lady Anushka Shetty,” he wrote in the caption of the tweet.

You guys fell in love with Chitti song. Now @radhanmusic has come up with another magical love number . New song and my fav from the album #LadyLuck from #MissShettyMrPolishetty out on 7th July . Get ready to sing it to your lady❤️❤️❤️ @MsAnushkaShetty @UV_Creations @filmymahesh… pic.twitter.com/5UEhnwAOjF— Naveen Polishetty (@NaveenPolishety) July 5, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, the team announced the release date of the film on social media. Naveen shared a new poster of the film which read “In cinemas, August 4 Worldwide."

“And we are coming! Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty releasing worldwide in theatres on 4th August 2023! It’s been a while since I have seen you guys. Can’t wait for euphoria, love and laughter in theatres again. Come with your families. We will see you there," Naveen said in the caption of the Instagram post.

The story of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty narrates the life of two people who are poles opposite. Naveen will be portraying the character of a stand-up comedian and Anushka is a chef in the film. Along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the film has a stellar star cast including Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Nassar and Koushik Mahata in pivotal roles. Mahesh Babu P’s directorial is touted to be a romantic comedy which is scheduled to release in four languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

With the film, Anushka Shetty will also be back on the big screen after her last release in 2018, Bhaagamathie.