Telugu actress Anushka Shetty has created her niche in the film industry with her acting chops, time and again. She has delivered hit films like Mirchi, Yennai Arindhaal, and the Baahubali franchise. She will be next seen in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, alongside actor Naveen Polishetty. When the team released the first poster of the film, it gained a massive response from her fans and cine-goers. Now, on the occasion of Ugadi, the team has released the first lyrical single of the film.

The production house UV Creation shared this update on social media. The poster of the song titled ‘No No No’shows girls donning traditional sarees while they chat and do household chores, and a girl dressed as an elderly woman can be seen offering water to the tulsi plant.

“Status: Single and loving it! The anthem for every single woman is out now! Anvitha ravali shetty says NoNoNo… What about you?” the production house in the caption of the tweet.

The lyrical video gives glimpses of Anushka Shetty from the film. In one of the scenes, she can be seen waking up happy but then becoming sad after looking at her phone. Her expressions fit perfectly with the songs. It also has glimpses of her going on dates with boys to find herself a perfect match. The end of the video has some behind-the-scenes (BTS), which was also shared by the team. Anushka can be seen smiling and having a gala time with the team in the BTS.

The song is definitely the anthem for every single woman out there. The peppy track has been arranged and scored by Radhan, while the apt lyrics have been written by Ananth Sriram. It has been voiced by MM Manasi.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has Naveen and Anushka in the lead roles. It is helmed by P Mahesh. UV Creations is producing the film. Anushka has left no stone unturned to get her teeth into the skin of the film’s character. As stated in a report published in Pinkvilla, she has put on 20 kilograms for her character and thus, remained away from the media glare for 2 years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here