Not many know that it was back in 2012 when Anuv Jain, at the age of 17, wrote and uploaded a demo version of Baarishein — the song which made him and paved the road of his journey. It was in 2018, when he later recorded the song and released it officially. Almost 4 years down the lane, he and his music has become a household name in the country as well as in the indie music industry.

After a scintillating performance on the VH1 Supersonic Stage, Anuv, in a conversation with News18, opened up about his stage presence, how he looks back at his career, handling fame and all things in between. Read on:

How do you feel about your performance at VH1 Supersonic, probably one of the biggest performances people have witnessed after the pandemic…

Firstly, this was one of the best shows ever. I’m super happy there were so many people. I didn’t know what I was going through, but when I was on the stage and the moment I saw the audience, I felt pretty insane and overwhelmed. I’m very happy. I’m working with VH1 Supersonic for the very first time, and I hope it continues.

Do you still get jitters before a performance?

Yes, sometimes it does happen. Today, I was extremely nervous, but as soon as I stepped onto the stage and saw the happy faces of the audience cheering for me, my nerves vanished, and I was enjoying the moment.

What are some of your favourite tracks that you enjoy playing for your audience?

I enjoy every song that I play because every song has its own story. But if I had to pick one, it would be Gul because the song is doing well, and the crowd response is absolutely insane.

When did you know you wanted to take music as a full-time career?

I’ve only been in this profession for two and a half years. Before that, I was always into music, but I never thought it would be my full-time career. But now I’m just happy with where life has led me.

How has that journey been for you in the Indie-Music scenario?

This has not been a short journey, there have been lots of ups and downs. I’m finally seeing the fruits of my labour in a small way. My takeaway on this process that I would like to share with you is that life is going to throw a lot at you, so stay strong and keep working towards your dreams. I’m sure you will succeed.

You enjoy a massive fan following. How do you balance the kind of songs your fans want and the growth you need from yourself?

I think there is always a balance. I’m not making music for myself, but I’m making music for people at the same time. I want to give them a part of my life and a part of my stories. So, it’s a very natural thing for me. I think I haven’t completely mastered it yet, but I’m working hard towards it but I’m conscious of it. I give them something that I want to give them at the same time I think I always have them in my mind whenever I write something. I have a very cute balance.

How do you handle fame?

I can’t, honestly, I have too many nervous breakdowns or too many sleepless nights. I’m trying to figure things out. Let’s see how it goes. I’m very new to this, and I would never say give me less love. I’m always going to be like give me more, as much as possible, I will handle it myself.

Gul is one of the most loved tracks from your playlist. What was the creative process behind it?

It’s about heartbreak, and if I had to talk about the creative process, I wrote this song sitting with my mom. I went through this difficult heartbreak in my life for a long time, and she was no longer with me, and that’s what made me write the song. I have put down my entire story in that song and I’m so happy people are relating to it.

How do you keep yourself and your music relevant today among the other Hindi Music Artists..

I’m not competing with anyone because everything I’m getting right now in my life is a plus. So, I’m just trying to do better each day, and I’m just competing with myself. And when it comes to pressure, I think I’m not completely okay with handling pressure because I do get nervous and anxious sometimes. But it’s years of progress and I trust myself that I’m doing a good job. The crowd responses matter, and the response has been very good till now.

