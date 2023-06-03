Anveshi Jain Flaunts Her Bikini Body In Pink Swimsuit, See Pics

Gandii Baat actress Anveshi Jain makes her fans crazy with her pictures. She recently posted a series of pictures in a swimsuit which went viral. Anveshi shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle with a heart emoticon. Anveshi can be seen wearing a pink swimsuit with the word ‘GENTLE’ written on it. She flaunts her bikini body by keeping her swimsuit look very casual yet sizzling with black shades and her tresses open. See the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anveshi Jain (@anveshi25)

Anveshi Jain often slays with her sartorial choices. Just a few days ago, the actress posted a reel where she can be seen wearing a white co-ord set. She rounded off her look with black rectangular shades and choker chains. Watch the reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anveshi Jain (@anveshi25)

Anveshi Jain started her professional career as an electrical engineer before transitioning into a model, actress and motivational speaker. She has hosted many corporate events, campus events, religious functions, charity events, private parties and weddings.

Anveshi Jain hit the internet like a storm with her acting in the ALTBalaji web series Gandii Baat which went viral. She has also appeared in the Gujarati film ‘G’ and the television program BOSS: Baap Of Special Services. She entered the Bigg Boss House in season 13 as a contestant in 2019.

She started her career in the film industry with the Telugu film Commitment, directed by Lakshmikanth in 2022. After this, she was seen in the movie Rama Rao On Duty, directed by Sarath Mandava where she was seen opposite Ravi Teja, Divyansha Kaushik, and Rajisha Vijayan. Her upcoming project is the film Martin, which will release on June 30.