AP Dhillon And Banita Sandhu Are NOT Dating? Here's Why Netizens Feel So

AP Dhillon, Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer, and British actress Banita Sandhu are in the headlines currently. There are rumours of both dating but they have not made it official. Well, on Saturday, the actress did share a series of photos making their relationship official. And now netizens are speculating that both are not dating and it’s all fake. Yes, you are reading right.

Reddit shared a screengrab from a video that was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle. The photo went viral and netizens immediately rushed to the comment section saying they are not dating. One of them wrote, “Yeah it’s all PR. I live in another country and very closely know his actual girlfriend lol. Edit: I know y’all want “tea", but like, there is none. They’re your everyday loved up, normal couple. He’s very introverted and sweet, his ego is a bit inflated because of all the success but whose wouldnt be lol but he’s chill, friendly and takes care of those he loves.”

Another comment read, “Is it only me who thinks that this is crazy? They have partners already but they’re going to go to this extent for PR?” Another reader commented, “no but if this is PR how are their partners okay with it?? I mean wow! this industry is insanely hecked up cuz sure the video is just an act but they dropped those photos and all these spottings to clearly insinuate Banita and AP are together.”

Take a look here:

Earlier this week, AP Dhillon took on the role of host for the preview event of his upcoming docuseries, titled AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind. The preview event happened in Mumbai and many celebrities including Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh marked their attendance. But, the one who caught everyone’s eyes was AP’s rumoured girlfriend, Banita. She attended the preview looking ravishing in a red strappy dress. Now, the actress on Saturday shared a series of photos from that evening with AP on her social handle. In one picture, she’s on a bed looking at him as he lounges on the floor. In another, things get racy as he helps zip up her dress.

To note, Banita made debut in Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar’s October in 2018. She was next seen in Sardar Udham Singh, a biographical film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. She recently starred in AP Dhillon’s single, With You and it is almost certain that the two are dating.