AP Dhillon-Banita Sandhu Dating? Kissing Video Sparks Rumours; Fans Ask 'What About Khushi Kapoor?'

British actress Banita Sandhu, who made an impressive debut in Bollywood scene with Shoojit Sircar’s October in 2018, earned praise for her subtle and emotive acting. She continued to make her mark in the industry by starring in Sardar Udham Singh, a biographical film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film revolved around the life of the titular Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, in retribution for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. She recently starred in Indo-Canadian singer, rapper and record producer, AP Dhillon’s single, With You.

But what has caught netizens’ attention is a short clip of them kissing that Banita took to Instagram to share. In one of the pictures she shared, they can be seen sitting in a quaint outdoor setting. In the next clip, the duo can be seen kissing. AP Dhillon also took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of both of them in a kitchen, whipping up a salad.

Not long back, reports were life that the singer is dating late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter and Janhvi Kapoor’s sister, Khushi Kapoor. Rumour mills were abuzz that something was ‘brewing’ between Khushi and AP Dhillon. Their dating rumours started after Khushi’s mention in the Punjabi singer’s song caught everyone’s attention. In his song True Stories, AP Dhillon said, “Jadon hasse tan lage tu Khushi Kapoor.”, which translates to, “When you laugh, you look like Khushi Kapoor.”

Fans took next to no time to mention Khushi Kapoor under Banita Sandhu’s cozy post. Addressing AP one user wrote, “Bro, what about Khushi Kapoor?" Another fan wrote, “If this is a hard launch of your relationship, I am here for it fr!"

Neither AP Dhillon, nor Banita has made an official statement on it.