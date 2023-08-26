AP Dhillon Says He Likes To Stay Away From Public Eye Despite Being Famous: ‘I’m Still Learning’

Punjabi music’s popularity in recent years has provided numerous artists a platform to showcase their talent on a global stage. One such artist is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, aka AP Dhillon, who has touched people’s hearts with his melodious and foot-tapping songs. Dhillon, the artist from Gurdaspur, Punjab, is currently getting attention for his Amazon Prime documentary and his latest music video With You, featuring his girlfriend and actress Banita Sandhu. Amid this, AP sat down for an interview with GQ India, shedding light on his life and more. When the singer was asked about him getting success within three years, he stated, “I’m still getting used to being famous. I’m actually a low-key person."

He adds, “It’s a blessing and I don’t take it for granted. I’m still learning how to process it. I went from working out of a homemade garage studio to selling out arenas in less than three years. It’s tough to be a public figure while also retaining your sense of individuality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia)

Discussing his journey, AP Dhillon revealed that he was never trained to become a professional musician. He mentioned that coming from his background, achieving success in the music industry was an impossible task. During his childhood, he used to sing Sufi songs, which were introduced to him by his father. As he matured, he came across hip hop and Western pop genres, and this music he has used in his songs.

Further, talking about the motivation behind his documentary, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, the Excuses singer explained, “Over time it got to a point where the fans were pressing to know more about me, but I didn’t feel that simply talking or doing interviews would get the entire message across. I wanted fans to get an authentic, raw glimpse into my world, things they usually may not have access to.”

While the artist is loved for his music, AP’s personal life has recently garnered attention. Speculation regarding his romantic relationship with Banita Sandhu is all over the news after their appearance together in his latest music video, With You. The video shows the pair on a romantic vacation in picturesque locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@ap.dhillxn)

While none of the celebs have confirmed their relationship, their fans speculate that Banita Sandhu recently confirmed her relationship with AP Dhillon with an Instagram post. In the series of images, AP is captured seated on the floor as the October star leans over him from the bed. Another photo shows the duo preparing for a party. In another picture, Banita poses for the camera, with AP standing behind her. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “With me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banita Sandhu (@banitasandhu)

In all the pictures, Banita Sandhu exudes her timeless beauty in a body-hugging red dress, while AP Dhillon maintains his style in a red, white and black suit.