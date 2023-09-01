CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Aparna P Nair, Malayalam Actor, Found Dead At Thiruvananthapuram Home
1-MIN READ

Aparna P Nair, Malayalam Actor, Found Dead At Thiruvananthapuram Home

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 10:00 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

Actor Aparna P Nair worked in both, Malayalam TV shows and films.

Reportedly, Aparna P Nair was found unconscious at her home. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Malayalam actor Aparna P Nair was found dead at her house in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) on Thursday, August 31. She was 31.

As reported by Indian Express, Aparna was found unconscious at her home on Thursday evening. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The Karamana police has now registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is underway.

Aparna P Nair was known for TV shows like Chandanamazha, Atmasakhi, Maithili Veendum Varum and Devasparsham. Not just in television shows, Aparna also featured in several films including Meghatheertham, Muthugau, Achayans, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakil and Kalki.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

first published:September 01, 2023, 09:50 IST
last updated:September 01, 2023, 10:00 IST