Apart From Ed Westwick, Rajasthan Also Has Amy Jackson's 'Heart'

Actress Amy Jackson and her boyfriend American Ed Westwick, aka Chuck Bass from Gossip Girls, have been sharing photos of their Rajasthan tour ever since they landed in Udaipur.

In her recent Instagram post, Amy can be seen at a temple in Udaipur. She is looking gorgeous as ever, draped in a yellow stole over a multicoloured dress.

She has also shared a photo of her boyfriend Ed Westwood standing in the temple with folded hands. Along with more snapshots of the temple and women in traditional Rajasthani attire, she also gave her fans a glimpse of her luxurious hotel room.

Amy called Rajasthan “the most magical land” and expressed her love for the state in her caption saying “The most magical land ✨ Rajasthan you have my heart ❤️”.

Fans have gone gaga over her photos displaying a hint of Rajasthani tradition as well as moments from the couple’s daily lives. Fans have appreciated Amy for showcasing respect and gratitude towards the state’s culture. One fan even thanked her for bringing Ed to India. He wrote “Thanks for showing India to Chuck Bass”. Another fan wrote, “Chuck Bass doing Namaste is all I needed.”

Replying to her fans’ comments, Amy said that visiting Rajasthan was “divine” feeling and she would definitely come back. She said that she is already planning her next trip to India!

The actress, who is predominantly known for her Tamil films, also said that she would love to visit Pakistan sometime while replying to a fan in the comment section, who asked her to visit his country.

Amy and Ed made heads turn when they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They reportedly arrived in India about two weeks ago for shooting Amy’s upcoming film. The couple has been travelling together and has shared beautiful photos of their hotel, monuments, food and other fun activities in Rajasthan.

Amy and Ed made their relationship official in 2022, post attending the National Film Awards in London. To express love and appreciation for each other, the couple frequently shares photos of themselves on social media.

Amy Jackson was reportedly engaged to British businessman George Panayiotou before she started dating Ed Westwick.