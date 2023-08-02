CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nitin DesaiOMG 2Gadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Apart From Ed Westwick, Rajasthan Also Has Amy Jackson's 'Heart'
1-MIN READ

Apart From Ed Westwick, Rajasthan Also Has Amy Jackson's 'Heart'

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 16:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been sharing photos from their trip. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have been sharing photos from their trip. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In her latest post, Amy Jackson called Rajasthan the 'most magical land' and shared pics with her boyfriend Ed Westwick.

Actress Amy Jackson and her boyfriend American Ed Westwick, aka Chuck Bass from Gossip Girls, have been sharing photos of their Rajasthan tour ever since they landed in Udaipur.

In her recent Instagram post, Amy can be seen at a temple in Udaipur. She is looking gorgeous as ever, draped in a yellow stole over a multicoloured dress.

She has also shared a photo of her boyfriend Ed Westwood standing in the temple with folded hands. Along with more snapshots of the temple and women in traditional Rajasthani attire, she also gave her fans a glimpse of her luxurious hotel room.

Amy called Rajasthan “the most magical land” and expressed her love for the state in her caption saying “The most magical land ✨ Rajasthan you have my heart ❤️”.

Fans have gone gaga over her photos displaying a hint of Rajasthani tradition as well as moments from the couple’s daily lives. Fans have appreciated Amy for showcasing respect and gratitude towards the state’s culture. One fan even thanked her for bringing Ed to India. He wrote “Thanks for showing India to Chuck Bass”. Another fan wrote, “Chuck Bass doing Namaste is all I needed.”

Replying to her fans’ comments, Amy said that visiting Rajasthan was “divine” feeling and she would definitely come back. She said that she is already planning her next trip to India!

The actress, who is predominantly known for her Tamil films, also said that she would love to visit Pakistan sometime while replying to a fan in the comment section, who asked her to visit his country.

Amy and Ed made heads turn when they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. They reportedly arrived in India about two weeks ago for shooting Amy’s upcoming film. The couple has been travelling together and has shared beautiful photos of their hotel, monuments, food and other fun activities in Rajasthan.

Amy and Ed made their relationship official in 2022, post attending the National Film Awards in London. To express love and appreciation for each other, the couple frequently shares photos of themselves on social media.

Amy Jackson was reportedly engaged to British businessman George Panayiotou before she started dating Ed Westwick.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. Amy Jackson
  2. news18-discover
first published:August 02, 2023, 16:17 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 16:25 IST