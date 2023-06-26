Apoorva Lakhia Calls Abhishek Bachchan ‘Batman of Bollywood’; Actor Says ‘I’m Very Embarrassed’

Abhishek Bachchan has come a long way in Bollywood. He has created a separated niche for himself and has been part of several commercially successful movies. He was recently called ‘Batman Of Bollywood’ by filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia. Reacting to the statement, Abhishek said that he felt ‘embarrassed’. The duo had previously worked together in the 2003 film Mumbai Se Aya Mera Dost.

Apoorva Lakhia recently stated, Abhishek Bachchan is the ‘Batman of Bollywood, the superhero, who is a human being’. While speaking to ETimes about the same, he shared, “I am very embarrassed. Apu (poorva) is family to me. From the first time we met, when he came to pitch Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost to now, he instantly became family. He’s been a part of my life for over 20 years.”

He added, “He’s a close collaborator of mine, he’s like my elder brother. He’s a part of every momentous occasion in my life - be it my wedding or my daughter’s birth or any milestone. He’s considered family at home as well. So, I think his emotions towards me may have made him say that.”

Apoorva recently told Sidharth Kannan in an interview, “If everyone is a superhero in the film industry, let’s say Salman Khan is Superman, Shah Rukh Khan is Spiderman, then Abhishek is Batman because he is not a superhero, he is a human being. He is a relatable human being like Bruce Wayne, who comes from an affluent family but he is down to earth and wants to help people. I always say my superhero is a human being and that is Abhishek Bachchan.”

On the work front, Abhishek has a few movies in the pipeline. These include Ghoomer, a film called SSS7 which not only sees him as the lead actor but also a producer. He also has films with Remo D’Souza and Shoojit Sircar in the pipeline. Meanwhile, his last few projects Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2, Dasvi and Bob Biswas were loved by many.