Apoorva Lakhia Calls Ex-GF Dia Mirza ‘Good Friend’, Says 'She Decided to Be With Flop Director…'

Dia Mirza is happily married to Vaibhav Rekhi. The couple tied the knot back in 2021. Now, Dia Mirza’s ex boyfriend and filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia, recently opened up about his bonding with the actress, and also revealed why he’s thankful to her.

Dia and Apoorva were reportedly dating back in the early 2000s. While they never made it official, they were often spotted holding hands in public, and also attended film screenings together. Now while chatting with Siddharth Kanan, Apoorva revealed that he and Dia have remained good friends despite their past relationship.

When asked if they are still in touch, he shared, “Of course, she’s a really good friend of mine. Meri bahut achhi dost hai, I am a big fan of hers. She’s a really good friend of mine and hamare saath aisa kuch hua hi nahi kabhi. We never had a fight or anything, it’s just that people go different ways.”

When asked if there was a heartbreak, Apoorva added, “Not at all. She was very good to me, she supported me and she came into my life when Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost had tanked and she was a big star. So, hats off to her yaar, she decided to be with a flop [director].

Apoorva also shared he hasn’t met her husband yet, but he quite often meets Dia’s mom. “I haven’t met her husband yet. But yeah, whenever I meet her mom, we meet very nicely. When Crackdown’s promo released, Dia wished me. So, you know friendships are very important because, because in this industry a lot of things work with goodwill. Friendship se bahut saari cheezein chal jaati hai.”

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15, 2021 at an intimate wedding ceremony. In the same year, the couple also welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan.