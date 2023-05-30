Apoorva Lakhia Got Calls To 'Replace' Vivek Oberoi In 'Shootout...': 'Whatever He Did Was Wrong'

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia has recently revealed that he received threatening calls demanding the replacement of actor Vivek Oberoi in his blockbuster film Shootout at Lokhandwala. He spoke candidly about the experience, condemning the pressure he faced and how Sanjay Gupta, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty supported him in his decision.

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Lakhia said that he was getting calls to replace Vivek or else no one will work with him. “At that time when I casted Vivek, a lot of producers called me and said ‘Replace him or we won’t work with you.’ But I had given a commitment to Vivek, so how do you go back from a commitment? And Sanju sir supported me, Suniel Shetty supported me, Sanjay Gupta supported me. So if the guys are supporting me, I thought why should I think about the future? If Shootout became a hit, whoever rejected me will come back."

There were unconfirmed reports of Vivek Oberoi being boycotted by the Hindi film industry following his major fallout with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. He had alleged that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor had threatened him. In an old interview, the actor mentioned that even after giving hit like Shootout at Lokhandwala he was sitting at home for a year without any work. The actor alleged that he lost many projects because of the fight with Salman Khan.

In the same interview, Aproova praised Vivek for his acting skills. “But Vivek was a good actor. Whatever he did was wrong, he shouldn’t have done it, but that does not mean he is not talented. I am hiring for his acting abilities. I am not hiring any person for his personality. He is a professional and he was really good when I was reading with him. I think he did a fantastic job,” he added.

Talking about Shootout At Lokhandwala, the film starred Sanjay, Suniel Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rohit Roy, Aditya Lakhia, Shabbir Ahluwalia, and Amitabh Bachchan.