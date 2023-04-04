AR Murugadoss Explains Why His Film Darbar, Starring Rajinikanth, Was A Failure

Tamil film director AR Murugadoss has carved a niche for himself in the film industry after delivering a bunch of super hit films, including Dheena, Gajini, Ramana, Spyder and Kathi. Despite his exceptional directorial expertise, his latest film Darbar, starring veteran actor Rajinikanth in the lead, failed to match the expectations of the masses. The film, which was released in 2020, although entertaining, faltered in major scenes. After an almost 3-year-long sabbatical, AR Murugadoss is returning with his production titled August 16 1947. In an interview with Galatta Plus, he recently cited the reasons why Darbar could not match its potential.

In the interaction with the National award-winning film critic Baradwaj Rangan, AR Murugadoss acknowledged that every good film requires efficient planning to execute the process smoothly. With Darbar, it was initially decided that the action thriller, to be extensively shot in Mumbai, would go on floors in February, and the project would be wrapped up by June, to avoid the heavy Mumbai rain.

@/ARMurugadoss accepting his mistake about wat he did in his previous movie #Darbar He knw his mistakes veryy well ini idhu repeat agadhu those who say #armurugadoss is outdated he'll prove them wrong💯SK - ARM combo will be massive for sure ! #Maaveeran #SK #Sivakarthikeyan pic.twitter.com/bf8USIDigZ — Rohith kanna (@Rohithkanna113) April 3, 2023

According to AR Murugadoss, things didn’t go as planned, as Darbar started rolling only in March which put the director under even more pressure. At that time, in 2021, Rajinikanth was also supposed to launch his political party, which is now famously known as Makkal Sevai Katchi. All these factors had to be taken into account while shooting for Darbar.

In the same interview, AR Murugadoss confessed that since he was a huge fan of Rajinikanth, he was hesitant in missing the opportunity to direct him in a movie, disregarding all the cons. More so because, it was reported that Rajinikanth was likely to quit acting, post his foray into politics. But, as is evident, it eventually did not happen, with Rajinikanth balancing both his professions quite meticulously.

AR Murugadoss further elaborated that despite his wanting to make Darbar a hit, it proved to be otherwise owing to the lack of planning. He admitted that it was because of his wrong decisions that Darbar failed to impress the cine-goers.

With his upcoming film August 16, 1947, helmed by NS Ponkumar, AR Murugadoss has his hopes high on changing the tables and making the film a success. Touted to be a drama flick, the film stars Gautham Karthik, Pugazh, Revathy, Richard Ashton, and Jason Shah in key roles. August 16 1947 is slated to hit the big screens on April 7.

Rajinikanth is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jailer. The gangster action-comedy is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

