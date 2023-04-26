CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aishwarya RaiSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuPoonam PandeyDiljit Dosanjh
Home » Movies » AR Rahman Asks Wife Saira Banu ‘Don’t Talk in Hindi…’ at Public Event, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

AR Rahman Asks Wife Saira Banu ‘Don’t Talk in Hindi…’ at Public Event, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 16:32 IST

Chennai, India

AR Rahman and his wife's video is going viral from an awards show.

AR Rahman and his wife's video is going viral from an awards show.

A video of AR Rahman is going viral in which he asked his wife to not speak in Hindi but in Tamil. The couple was attending the Tamil film awards show.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has drawn everyone’s attention after a video of him asking his wife, Saira Banu not to speak in Hindi but in Tamil has gone viral. In the video, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 music composer was seen accepting an award on stage with his wife Saira by his side. The music composer was speaking about how Saira rewatches his interviews when she was asked to weigh in. When Rahman handed her the mic, he told her not to speak in Hindi.

“I don’t like to watch my interviews again. She keeps playing again and again and watching because she loves my voice," he said in the viral clip before the host asked Saira to speak. But before she could begin, Rahman told her, “Don’t talk in Hindi, speak in Tamil." Saira appeared to be embarrassed while the audience broke into a fit of laughter and applause. She confessed her Tamil isn’t good.

“Good evening everyone. Sorry, I can’t speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That’s all I can say," she said. Watch the video below:

Although Rahman has worked in different film industries, he has always advocated for Tamil. At the launch of 99 Songs, a musical that Rahman had co-written and produced, Rahman jokingly walked off the stage after the film’s actor Ehan Bhat was asked a question in Hindi. In a video that went viral at the time, Ehan began speaking in Hindi when Rahman intervened and said, “Hindi?" and walked off the stage. “Didn’t I ask you earlier if you speak in Tamil or not," he said, with a smile, hinting that he was only joking.

Meanwhile, Rahman married Saira Banu in 1995 and together they have three children – Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. AR Rahman
  2. bollywood
  3. regional cinema
first published:April 26, 2023, 16:12 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 16:32 IST