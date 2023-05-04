AR Rahman Concert Controversy: Pune Cop BREAKS Silence on Why He Shut Down Event, Says 'I Just...'

The police officer who shut down AR Rahman’s concert in Pune has finally reacted to the viral incident. For the unversed, earlier this week, the Oscar-award winner’s concert in Pune went beyond the 10 PM deadline, forcing a police officer to climb on stage and shut down the concert. Speaking about the incident with a daily newspaper, senior police inspector Santosh Patil explained he was just doing his job.

“I just did my job. I do not want to give any more comments. Anyway, as a police officer, I am not supposed to give interviews to the media. The Supreme Court has set a deadline of 10 pm after which no loud music is allowed to be played,” he told Mirror.

“I tried to contact the organisers but they did not respond. Therefore, I had to go onto the stage and ask Rahman and other performers to stop the music. I had no option as it was past the permissible time," he added.

Although Rahman is yet to issue a formal statement about the incident, he did compare the controversial moment with Rockstar in a tweet. “Did we all just have the “Rockstar” moment on stage yesterday? I think we did!

We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more.. Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here’s a little snippet of our roller coaster ride ;)" he wrote.

“Pune! Thank you for all the love and euphoria last night! Was such a roller coaster concert! No wonder Pune is home to so much classical music! We shall be back soon to sing with you all again!" he added.

Speaking with PTI, event organiser Dr. Heramb Shelke said stopping the show in this manner was disrespectful to Rahman, a composer admired and appreciated the world over, and it could have been done in a “good and decent manner".

