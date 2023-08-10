AR Rahman Feels Kamal Haasan Should Have Gone To Hollywood 20 Years Ago

Music maestro AR Rahman has unveiled that he advised the iconic actor Kamal Haasan to explore Hollywood filmmaking during a recent interaction at the prestigious Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. In an interview with The Hindu, AR Rahman expressed his belief that Kamal Haasan should have pursued Hollywood two decades ago when he had the resources to do so.

“I feel like he got trapped in this industry over the years. It’s a good thing for us but for him… I don’t know. 20 years ago, when he had the money, he should have just gone to Hollywood and made a film there. As an experiment perhaps, without worrying about success or failure. He can still do it actually. That’s what I told him now, to make an English film just for the heck of it and not be judgmental about it,” AR Rahman said.

AR Rahman also disclosed that he watched Oppenheimer with Kamal Haasan. He added that they visited the Chinese Theatre and watched the movie together. He expressed his admiration for Kamal Haasan’s extensive knowledge of film, citing his ability to recall scenes, dialogues, and even obscure trivia from a multitude of movies. While Rahman admitted that his own patience for watching films has waned over the years, he continues to be inspired by Kamal Haasan’s passion and enthusiasm for the art form.

Offering a glimpse of their recent visit, Kamal Haasan shared a picture on Instagram. He wrote, “Boys in the wood!! Found a young man who is older than I am, and that’s why I keep young company. @arrahman."

On the other hand, AR Rahman also shared an iconic moment, capturing Kamal Haasan’s admiration for Brando as he immersed himself in the cinematic magic on the big screen. In the caption, he wrote, “One G.O.A.T watching another G.O.A.T at the @academymuseum.”

Workwise, Kamal Haasan’s upcoming projects include Indian 2, a sequel to the Tamil cult classic Indian, and the highly anticipated science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, in which he shares the screen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Pasupathy, and Disha Patani.

The film is made on a budget of ₹600 crore (US$75 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever created. The musical composition for the film is masterfully crafted by Santhosh Narayanan, while the cinematography is helmed by Djordje Stojiljkovic, and the intricate production design is orchestrated by Nitin Zihani Choudhary. Kalki 2898 AD is slated for a theatrical release in 2024.