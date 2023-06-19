'AR Rahman Is Like A Rocket When Composing For Tamil Films': Shankar Mahadevan

AR Rahman is considered a legend in the field of music. He has not only earned a name in Bollywood but has also given innumerable melodious songs in the South Indian film industry. The musical maestro has been a source of inspiration for many young and upcoming musicians. He has given music to some of the most iconic films like Dil Se, Rang De Basanti, Roja, Bombay, Ok Kanman, Rockstar, etc. He is well respected in the industry, and people are often found praising him for his abilities. Recently, another musical genius, Shankar Mahadevan, also talked about AR Rahman in an interview.

Mahadevan called Rahman a “rocket" in South Indian films and added that the Hindi film industry is not that adventurous to accept the kind of music he makes in the south. In an interview with O2 India, Shankar said, “He’s (AR Rahman) more adventurous, he is freer, jaise khule aasman main, when he’s down south when he’s composing for a Tamil film. I don’t even know if the producers in Hindi Cinema would be adventurous enough to accept songs like that. So he has a certain bit of cushioning when he comes to Hindi. But when he is composing for Tamil, which of course gets dubbed into Telugu and other languages, he is like a rocket."

Mahadevan said that it has been quite special for him to work with the Mozart of Madras. He added that it was because of the director Rajeev Menon and AR Rahman that he could get his first National Award through a Tamil film. He added that he sang three songs for Rahman in one night, and that turned out to be a significant turning point in his career. He further said that he also received a lot of recognition from the Tamil audience after that, and he thanked Rahman for offering him work in the Tamil film industry.

Shankar and Rahman have collaborated on various music albums in the South like Kandukondain Kandukondain and Alaipayuthey.