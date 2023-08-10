AR Rahman Recalls Facing Financial Problems; Admits His Children Can 'Squander' His Wealth If 'They Aren't Smart'

Oscar-winning composer and singer AR Rahman has a huge fan base. The music maestro in his career has given music a new definition over the years from exceptional songs to soul-stirring songs which have gained not just accolades but ephemeral joy for admirers. While his songs give much solace and people continue to celebrate his talent, AR Rahman who is one of the wealthiest composers, opened up about his financial challenges and the importance of making his kids understand that all the money that can be squandered if they are not smart.

In an interview with The Hindu, the acclaimed musician shared, “One thing I was very clear about; whatever money I leave for anyone, it’ll disappear in a day if they are not smart enough and don’t understand the legacy. I went through so much financial trouble along with my mom and sisters, but those lessons — the burden that I shared with my mom — made me who I am today. Even now, those experiences help me make grounded decisions. So I really want my children to be aware of everything going on; I don’t believe in hiding any bad news or problems from them. I even inform them if I get a loan for a building and the mortgage I’m paying. This is not to torture them, but only to make them learn.”

Speaking of nepotism in the music industry, AR Rahman further divulged, “When it comes to them following me into music and charting their respective paths, well, people nowadays have learnt this new term… nepotism. I have built all this stuff, this entire world; if my kids aren’t into it, this entire place is going to become a godown! Every step, every inch of every wall, and every chair in my studio has been selected with so much passion and care, and I hope for them to take over from me in the future.”

Meanwhile, AR Rahman’s last work was Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannnan which was released in the theatres on June 29. He also has lined up projects in his pipeline including, Aylaan, Laal Salaam, Aadujeevitham, Gandhi Talks, Chamkila, Tere Ishq Mein, Maidaan, Pippa and an untitled project with Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan.