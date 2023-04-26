AR Rahman Asking Wife To Not Speak in Hindi Goes Viral, Aishwarya Rai Talks About Salman Khan's HDCS

Music composer AR Rahman’s video telling his wife Saira Banu not to speak in Hindi went viral earlier in the day. In the video, the Ponniyin Selvan 2 music composer was seen accepting an award on stage with his wife Saira by his side. The music composer was speaking about how Saira rewatches his interviews when she was asked to weigh in. When Rahman handed her the mic, he told her not to speak in Hindi but in Tamil.

As she gears up for the release of Ponniyin Selvan II, News18 exclusively catches up with Aishwarya Lekshmi, who reveals that she was ‘scared’ to play Poonguzhali after she made it through the auditions. “I didn’t think I could pull off Poonguzhali. The one thing Mani sir told me to give me confidence was, ‘Don’t worry, you can pull it off. And this character is sexy,’” she recalls.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn wants to work with Jr NTR, the filmmaker exclusively told News18.com. The director, who is helming the Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy series since its inception, said, “Who is the guy from RRR that’s so good… What’s his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy!" he said, referring to Jr NTR. “I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool," he added.

Diljit Dosanjh hit back at trolls for spreading “fake news" and “negativity" against him after his Coachella performance. His reaction comes shortly after some Twitter handles alleged that Diljit apparently asked a girl to “take down" the Indian flag while he was interacting with the crowd during his Coachella performance. Diljit lashed back at false news, asking trolls to use Google Translations if they don’t understand his Punjabi statements.

Aishwarya Rai opened up about playing Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam opposite Salman Khan and Ponniyin Selvan 2. Speaking at the press conference of PS2, Aishwarya said, “What a coincidence. It’s amazing na? Even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very very memorable. She has lived on people’s heart and I’m so so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too. She had remained special to the audience and, of course, to me. That was Sanjay Bhansali ji and today for my Mani Garu, I got to play Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. That’s just tremendously a blessing, to have gotten to play such strong women, such layered women and women with character that touch the lives of so many women out there. There’s a relatability and I am very, very grateful."

