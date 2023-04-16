Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani Reunite Months After Break Up Rumours? Latest Pic Leaves All Curious

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani’s break-up rumours made headlines in December last year. While the two stars maintained silence over the same and issued no statement either confirming or denying break-up reports, looks like all of it were merely rumours. Recently, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from a recent IPL match. For the unversed, Preity is a joint owner of Kings XI Punjab.

While Preity shared pictures online, what caught everyone’s attention was something else. In the photos, Arbaaz and Giorgia were also seen sitting next to each other. They sported red t-shirts supporting Preity’s team and were all smiles for the camera. However, the picture has also left everyone wondering if Arbaaz and Giorgia’s break-up reports were merely rumours.

Last year, when Karan Johar graced an episode of Moving In With Malaika, he asked Arbaaz’s former wife about the break-up rumours. “Did you reach out to him when he had a break-up recently? Which is written about, I am not sure," he asked to which Malaika mentioned that she wasn’t sure about the rumours and added that she does not ask Arbaaz or their son Arhaan about it either. “To be very honest, I don’t ask. I am not even the kind of person who asks Arhaan about what’s going on. I feel that I don’t like to cross a certain (limit). I don’t like that. I feel that I am crossing that line. I know a lot of divorced couples who get information out of their kids. I am not one of them. I tend to stay away from that," she said.

Reportedly, Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani have been dating each other for over four years now. Prior to Georgia, Arbaaz was married to Malaika Arora. They tied the knot in 1998 but parted ways in 2017. They also have a son together - Arhaan. On the other hand, Malaika Arora is now dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

