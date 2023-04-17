Arbaaz Khan's GF Giorgia Brutally Trolled for Flaunting Cleavage at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Baba Siddique’s annual Iftar party is one of the most talked-about events in tinsel town. Several Bollywood celebrities get invited for the feast, where they celebrate the festival with much pomp and splendor. The party which happened on Sunday, was no less than a star-studded affair with B-Town celebs arriving with their best fashion foot. However, it was Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani who made heads turn at the event.

Giorgia arrived for the Iftar party, in a lime yellow lehenga with a plunging choli and a long floral cape. The actress looked gorgeous. She completed her look with well defined eyes, a sleek choker and earrings set. She posed for the paparazzi with much elegance. While netizens gushed over her look, a few of them began trolling the actress for her appearance and “inappropriate" dressing sense.

One of them wrote, “Bhai ye iftar party hai ya glamour show… disgusting," another one commented, “Kaise log hai iftar pe toh tameez wale kapade pehenke jaate koi glamour night thodi hai”. “She looks so awful", “The theme is iftar party, right? Why the dress like you’re going to a fashion show?,” read the other comments.

Apart from Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan, Pooja Hegde, Nargis Fakhri, Sajid Khan, Urmila Matondkar also arrived for the party. Jaaved Jaaferi, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Huma Qureshi and Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and David Dhawan were among others captured by the paparazzi.

Shehnaaz Gill along with brother Shehbaz, Palak Tiwari, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia also marked their attendance. Last year, Baba Siddique had hosted his annual Iftar party after two years of gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is his second consecutive Iftar bash post the pandemic.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here