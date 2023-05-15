Arbaaz Khan Hilariously Shut Down Salman Khan's 'I am a Virgin' Claims in Viral Video, Watch Here

Salman Khan, one of the most stylish and handsome actors in Bollywood, always manages to hit the headlines and this throwback video is again proof. The actor in one of the seasons of Koffee With Karan claimed that he is a virgin which grabbed all the spotlights but on the show’s 100th episode, his brother Arbaaz made a shocking revelation that again took the internet on fire.

In the video, shared by Reddit, we can see Karan Johar asked the Dabangg producer to name one actor from Bollywood, who cannot win this particular challenge and gives him options. When asked who can never win ‘No sex for a month’ challenge, Arbaaz could not help but point his finger at Salman. It left everyone laughing. Fans were quick to respond. One of the fans wrote, “Sorry bhaiyya mere muh se nikal gayi.” Another wrote, “arbaaz ka uss mahine ka pocket money poora cut.”

Watch the video here:

The other statements were who can never win a challenge of not talking for a month to which, Arbaaz said Kangana Ranaut. The next option was ‘No gossip for a month’ to which he took Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name.

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently in Kolkata for his Da-bangg tour. He also met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also starred Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Nigam and others. The family drama worked well at the box office and was loved by fans. The actor also expressed his gratitude towards his fans on the social handle. Apart from this, he will be next seen upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’, which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film is the third installment of the popular ‘Tiger’ franchise and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

As reported by E-Times, Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot earlier this week at Madh Island. Reportedly, a palatial set has been constructed as the superstars shoot for an action-packed sequence there. Not just this, but the entertainment portal also claims that high security is also being maintained on sets to avoid any leakage of pictures or videos.