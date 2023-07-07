CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem KahaaniShah Rukh KhanAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Arbaaz Khan on Salim Khan Marrying Helen: 'Complaints I Held Against My Father Were In My Life Too'
1-MIN READ

Arbaaz Khan on Salim Khan Marrying Helen: 'Complaints I Held Against My Father Were In My Life Too'

Curated By: Ananya Nair

Edited By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 13:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Salim Khan and Arbaaz Khan open up about the former's second marriage.

Salim Khan and Arbaaz Khan open up about the former's second marriage.

In an old clip, Arbaaz Khan and Salim Khan open up about the family dynamic after the latter married his second wife, Helen.

In an old clip doing the rounds on Reddit, Arbaaz Khan and Salim Khan open up about how the family felt when the latter married Helen and his children’s relationship with her. The veteran screenwriter and the senior actress tied the knot in 1980 after a few years of dating. At that time, he was already married to Salma Khan and had kids.

In a viral one-minute clip from the episode of The Invincibles hosted by Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan talks about how he asked his children to give the same amount of respect to Helen as they do to Salma. Arbaaz asked his father, “Do you think that your children have also helped you in maintaining your relationship (with Helen)? There are instances of children revolting over how they did this with my mother; even Salman was independent at that stage." Salim Khan intervened and said, “At the age when my children didn’t understand the relationship, I made them sit and realise that these are the problems. But I just want to tell you one thing,I know that you cannot love Helen Aunty as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect".

Arbaaz confessed, “At that time, we might have some complaints and problems with how our family has been affected, but as we got older, we too experienced similar situations where we could have done the same thing. The complaints that I held against my father were visible in my life as well." He concluded by saying that time is a very important factor in understanding situations.

Check out the clip here:

Arbaaz Khan talks about how he faced many situations similar to those of his father’s second marriage. Little disrespectful to his ex-wife I would say. by u/SugarfreeJalebi in BollyBlindsNGossip

The Khan family shares a warm and cordial relationship with each other. The Khan siblings fondly call Helen, Helen Aunty and consider her an integral part of their lives.

RELATED NEWS

Salim Khan has four children with his first wife, Salma: Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, and Alvira Khan, whereas with Helen he only has one daughter, Arpita Khan.

Tags:
  1. arbaaz khan
  2. bollywood
  3. Salim Khan
first published:July 07, 2023, 13:24 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 13:24 IST