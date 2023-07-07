Arbaaz Khan on Salim Khan Marrying Helen: 'Complaints I Held Against My Father Were In My Life Too'

In an old clip doing the rounds on Reddit, Arbaaz Khan and Salim Khan open up about how the family felt when the latter married Helen and his children’s relationship with her. The veteran screenwriter and the senior actress tied the knot in 1980 after a few years of dating. At that time, he was already married to Salma Khan and had kids.

In a viral one-minute clip from the episode of The Invincibles hosted by Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan talks about how he asked his children to give the same amount of respect to Helen as they do to Salma. Arbaaz asked his father, “Do you think that your children have also helped you in maintaining your relationship (with Helen)? There are instances of children revolting over how they did this with my mother; even Salman was independent at that stage." Salim Khan intervened and said, “At the age when my children didn’t understand the relationship, I made them sit and realise that these are the problems. But I just want to tell you one thing,I know that you cannot love Helen Aunty as much as you love your mother, but I want the same respect".

Arbaaz confessed, “At that time, we might have some complaints and problems with how our family has been affected, but as we got older, we too experienced similar situations where we could have done the same thing. The complaints that I held against my father were visible in my life as well." He concluded by saying that time is a very important factor in understanding situations.

Check out the clip here:

The Khan family shares a warm and cordial relationship with each other. The Khan siblings fondly call Helen, Helen Aunty and consider her an integral part of their lives.

Salim Khan has four children with his first wife, Salma: Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, and Alvira Khan, whereas with Helen he only has one daughter, Arpita Khan.