Arbaaz Khan Reveals Why He Started His Career With a Negative Role In The 1996-Film Daraar

Salman Khan’s family is one of the most popular and respected families in Bollywood. Salim Khan, who laid the foundation for the family, is a renowned writer in the Hindi film industry. He has written some of the most popular films in Bollywood. Their family legacy was carried forward by his eldest son, Salman Khan, who became one of the biggest superstars in the country. He has a massive fan following.

Salim Khan’s other two sons, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, are also actors. Even though they couldn’t garner as much success as their brother, they still played some memorable roles on screen. Arbaaz Khan came into films after Salman. Arbaaz made his acting debut with the 1996 film Daraar, in which he played a negative role. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles.

In an interview earlier this year, Arbaaz Khan shared why he started his career with a villainous character. He said, “The opportunities were very less and there were only a few directors with whom an actor would have wanted to work then. At the end of the day, I too had responsibilities, my father had such a terrific body of work, and my brother (Salman Khan) was already a big star by then. So it was important for me to take the plunge. In showbiz, you expect your break at the age of 21 or 22, but once you’re in your mid-20s and you haven’t started working, there’s pressure on you to work, earn, and deliver. So, I thought the film was good, and the negative shade of my character did not matter to me."

He also talked about how he was typecast and was offered similar roles after he won the Best Actor Award in a Negative Role. Arbaaz has also worked as a producer and has directed Dabangg 2 as well. Apart from that, he was last seen in the SonyLIV web series Tanaav, which is the Indian version of the hit Israeli TV series Fauda.