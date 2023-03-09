Archana Gautam, who emerged as the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 after giving a tough fight to her fellow contestants, recently shared details of her life and the challenges she overcame to reach her current position. The actress also revealed how she received jeers for not speaking English and shared how Salman Khan’s wise words motivated her.

During an interaction with ETimes TV, the reality star revealed, “The major rejection I faced after coming to Mumbai was for not knowing English.” Archana went on to say that when she went to meet people, they would speak in English, which she would not understand. “Now, I have groomed myself and I know basic things. But back then people would look down upon me. They would think of me as ‘anpad gawar’ (illiterate),” she added. “They would not say these things on my face, but they would not give me work and say baad mein batate hain (will let you know later) and I would get to know," the model-turned-politician revealed.

When asked how this had affected her life, Archana stated, “I started to doubt myself and would think that people who have money, big cars, phones or are stylish can only get work. And I would not get work. There was so much struggle and I felt very low on confidence.” She further added, “Then, I realised this is not going to work out and I should move to South Industry and I might bag something there. I bagged 2 South films; they were not that big hits. One of my recent South films, a Telugu film, became a hit."

Revealing her interaction with Salman Khan at Bigg Boss 16 after party, Archana said, “Salman sir told me that I should focus on a career in the Entertainment field.” “He praised my game in the show and said that many people loved me because of the entertainment quotient that I provided. Salman sir praising me is a big thing for me," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Archana was last seen in Navjeet & Rini Chandra’s music video Ek Teri Khatir. The actress rose to prominence after appearing in ETV’s Sales Ka Baazigar, which starred Ravi Kishan. She went on to become Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2014, Miss Bikini India in 2018 and represented India at Miss Bikini Universe in the same year. Archana rose to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss 16. She completed as the season’s third runner-up, with MC Stan taking home the coveted title.

