Archana Gautam has reacted to Abdu Rozik and MC Stan’s ugly fight. Recently, the Bigg Boss 16 fae was snapped by the paparazzi when she talked about the same and took an indirect dig at the ‘Mandali’. Even though Archana did not use the term ‘mandali’, she mentioned how everyone used to point her when she used to have arguments with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Bigg Boss 16 house.

“Bhaiya jab doodh mein nimbu daaloge toh dahi toh Banegi na… (laughs) Issse acchi toh Humari dosti thi joh ab tak chal rahi hai Aur aage tak chalegi (our friendship is better than theirs. We are still friends and will remain forever)," Archana said, who was not a part of Mandali in BB house.

“I feel when you are in any relationship and you suddenly start staying 24/7 together under one roof, fights or differences are bound to happen. Be it husband-wife, brother sister, everyone will have fight. When Priyanka and I would have fights they would say oh my God they are fighting. Arre we are good friends that’s why are fighting and having differences. Now, see the truth is out," the model-turned-politician added.

Archana further alleged how everyone in the Bigg Boss 16 house used Abdu and hoped that the Tajikistani singer realises it as well. “I don’t want to take names here, but Abdu’s name was out before the show started and everyone knew that he has strong social media following. Everyone searched about him after seeing the promo and learnt about his fan following. Everyone used him and they would take sympathy from him. I have stayed inside and I know everyone used Abdu and I hope he realises it," she claimed.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan’s fight has been making headlines for a long time now. It all started after Abdu said ‘Mandali khatam (Mandali is over)’ in one of his media interactions. Later during an Instagram live session, Abdu claimed that Stan does not even answer his calls. Very recently, Abdu’s team also issued a statement and claimed Abdu tried contacting Stan on several occasions but “until this day Stan has not responded or addressed" why he has not got back to Abdu.

