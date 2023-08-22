CHANGE LANGUAGE
Are Aamir Khan's Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao Friends? This Viral Video Gives Glimpse of Their Bond
1-MIN READ

Are Aamir Khan's Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao Friends? This Viral Video Gives Glimpse of Their Bond

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 14:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao pose together for a pic. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao pose together for a pic. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

A video of Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao is going viral.

Aamir Khan shares a good bond with both his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. But do Reena and Kiran share a good bond? A new video of Aamir‘s ex-wives together hints that the duo share a friendly bond. On Monday, Reena and Kiran were seen at a box store, showing their support to Aamir Khan who was a guest at an event taking place there. The paparazzi spotted them standing together and cheering Aamir on.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the two appeared to crack up when Kiran joked with the cameramen. It also appeared that the cameramen requested Kiran and Reena to pose for pictures when Kiran turned out by suggesting that they will pose after Aamir’s session is done. Watch the video below:

Apart from Aamir’s ex-wives, Aamir’s older son Junaid Khan was also present at the venue.

It is rumoured that Junaid will be making his Bollywood debut soon. Last week, Pinkvilla reported that Junaid will be making his acting debut in a film backed by Aamir Khan Productions. It is claimed that the film will be a slice-of-life love story with a supernatural touch. Junaid will be seen playing the role of an insurance investigator who falls in love with the spirit of a woman in a coma. Sunil Pandey, who has long been associated with Aamir and has assisted on films such as Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly, and Laal Singh Chaddha, has come on board to direct this yet-untitled movie. Pandey has already begun pre-production and will officially commence shooting around October or November in Japan. The leading lady of the movie hasn’t been finalized yet.

Meanwhile, Aamir has been spending time with Reena, Kiran and his family lately. The trio is often spotted together at family gatherings. Aamir is on an acting break since last year, following the release of Laal Singh Chadha.

