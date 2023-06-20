Are Kareena Kapoor Khan And Kiara Advani Reuniting For Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Next?

Back in 2019, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani shared the screen space together for the first time in Good Newwz and delivered spectacular numbers at the box office. Apart from being a commercial hit, fans and critics also praised the duo’s on-screen energy. After almost 4 years, looks like the duo are once again planning to set the big screen ablaze with another unique collaboration. Buzz is that filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is keen on working with the ladies for a feature film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the production team informed that, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is in talks with Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani for a feature film which would backed by Excel Entertainment. “Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has signed on with Excel Entertainment for a feature film. Over the last 2 years, Ashwiny has developed multiple subjects and two of those are already locked to be made with Excel Entertainment and Balaji Entertainment respectively. For the Excel Entertainment Production, Ashwiny has initiated a conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Both the actresses have shown interest in the subject.”

The source further shared that both Kareena and Kiara are keen on collaborating again and are excited for the film but are awaiting to heart the final screenplay to sign the dotted line. “The two will take a call once they hear the complete script, however, they are excited by the idea of thing collaboration, as the script warrants the presence of the two,” the source added. Not just this, apparently, Kareena and Kiara have been approached for multiple other films too.

Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.

Kiara, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has Game Changer with Ram Charan and War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.